Police appeal for missing Heysham man
Have you seen 58-year-old James Lees who is missing from Heysham?
James was last seen in his car – a white Audi A4 – by Aldi on the prom at around 1pm yesterday (Wednesday) heading towards Bolton-le-Sands.
The vehicle was later found in a car park at Warton Crag Nature Reserve.
There have been no furthers sightings of James since.
James is 6ft, with short dark hair and has a stud earring on his right ear. He usually wears jeans and a t-shirt.
If you have any information on James’s whereabouts please call police on 101, quoting log 1391 of August 14 2024.
For immediate sightings call 999.