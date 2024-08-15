Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Have you seen 58-year-old James Lees who is missing from Heysham?

James was last seen in his car – a white Audi A4 – by Aldi on the prom at around 1pm yesterday (Wednesday) heading towards Bolton-le-Sands.

The vehicle was later found in a car park at Warton Crag Nature Reserve.

There have been no furthers sightings of James since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Lees from Heysham is missing.

James is 6ft, with short dark hair and has a stud earring on his right ear. He usually wears jeans and a t-shirt.

If you have any information on James’s whereabouts please call police on 101, quoting log 1391 of August 14 2024.

For immediate sightings call 999.