Police appeal for missing 12-year-old girl from Heysham

Police in Morecambe have issued an appeal to help find a missing 12-year-old girl from Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST

Macie Cartledge was last seen in the Lytham Road at 10am on July 10.

She is described as 5ft5in, with long brown hair, slim build, fake tan and wearing a navy school uniform.

Macie has links to Blackpool South Shore, Layton, Bispham and Fleetwood.

Macie Cartledge, 12, from Heysham, who is missing. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 795 10/07/23.

