Police appeal for missing 12-year-old girl from Heysham
Police in Morecambe have issued an appeal to help find a missing 12-year-old girl from Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST
Macie Cartledge was last seen in the Lytham Road at 10am on July 10.
She is described as 5ft5in, with long brown hair, slim build, fake tan and wearing a navy school uniform.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 795 10/07/23.
"Links to Blackpool South Shore, Layton, Bispham and Fleetwood.
