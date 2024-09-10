Police appeal for information following road traffic collision in North Yorkshire market town

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision on Langcliffe Road in Settle.

The collision which involved one vehicle, a quadbike, happened at 7pm on Monday September 9.

As a result of this the quadbike’s rider was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the quadbike, or may have any relevant dashcam footage, to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Dave Ellison.

Please quote log number 12240164709.