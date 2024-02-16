Police appeal for information after vehicle stolen from farm near Lancaster
Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from a farm in Bentham.
A red, '58-plate', Toyota Hilux has been stolen from a farm on Mewith Lane, Bentham.
This occurred overnight between Monday February 12 and Tuesday February 13.
There was a sighting of the vehicle at 3.30am on February 13 in Sutton in Craven heading south.
Did you see anything?
Any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on '101' and quote incident number #12240026832.
In an emergency always dial 999.