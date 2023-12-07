Police appeal for information after trailer stolen from village near Lancaster
Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a trailer stolen from a village near Lancaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ifor Williams Plant Trailer (model GH1054) was stolen from a locked yard on Ireby Road, Burton-in-Lonsdale between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, (December 6).
Did you see anything?
If you have any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on '101' and quote incident number 12230231543.