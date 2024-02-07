News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Police appeal for information after theft of motorbike from town near Lancaster

Police are asking people to come forward with information after a motorbike was stolen and later found dumped.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said that between January 19 and February 2, a green Kawasaki off-road motorcycle was stolen from outside an address on Main Street, High Bentham.

The bike was found dumped and returned to its owner.

Any information please call 101, quoting ref: 12240022958.