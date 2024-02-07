Police appeal for information after theft of motorbike from town near Lancaster
Police are asking people to come forward with information after a motorbike was stolen and later found dumped.
Police said that between January 19 and February 2, a green Kawasaki off-road motorcycle was stolen from outside an address on Main Street, High Bentham.
The bike was found dumped and returned to its owner.
Any information please call 101, quoting ref: 12240022958.