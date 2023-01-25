Police appeal for information after off-road biker did wheelie and rode on wrong side of Morecambe road
Do you recognise this rider or off-road bike?
By Michelle Blade
6 hours ago - 1 min read
On Sunday it was seen on Lancaster Road near the York Hotel in Morecambe doing a wheelie and riding on the wrong side of the road, putting other road users at risk.
If you have any information please ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230122-0646.
#OpPropulsion tackles nuisance off-road bikes in local communities and police will take positive action to ensure the streets are safe.