Police are appealing for information after four bikes were stolen from a shed in Lancaster.

The theft of the bikes from a shed on Vine Street, Lancaster happened overnight Tuesday October 15 into Wednesday October 16.

One bike stolen is a red and white Trek mountain bike, another one stolen is a black Planet X racing bike with blue, red and white stripe detail, and the third is a green and black Felt bike.

The fourth bike is a 'Felt' bike which is black and white with a large frame.

Anyone with any information about these bikes can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 04/172201/24.

Please do not hesitate to contact police via 101 should you see anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

Or, via 999 if you see a crime in progress.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report crime online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/