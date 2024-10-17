Police appeal for information after four bikes stolen in Lancaster
The theft of the bikes from a shed on Vine Street, Lancaster happened overnight Tuesday October 15 into Wednesday October 16.
One bike stolen is a red and white Trek mountain bike, another one stolen is a black Planet X racing bike with blue, red and white stripe detail, and the third is a green and black Felt bike.
The fourth bike is a 'Felt' bike which is black and white with a large frame.
Anyone with any information about these bikes can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 04/172201/24.
Alternatively email [email protected].
Please do not hesitate to contact police via 101 should you see anyone acting in a suspicious manner.
Or, via 999 if you see a crime in progress.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report crime online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/