News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Police appeal for information after burglary at Morecambe McDonald's

Police are investigating a burglary overnight Thursday into Friday at McDonald’s on Morecambe Road.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

A number of items have been stolen from an outside shed.

These items were an industrial Karcher pressure washer, a 1 x 20m hose, a 3 x 10m hose and a Hawksmoor Multi Strimmer.

Please help police make these items too hot to handle.

Any information can be sent to [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230804-0212.