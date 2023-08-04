Police appeal for information after burglary at Morecambe McDonald's
Police are investigating a burglary overnight Thursday into Friday at McDonald’s on Morecambe Road.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
A number of items have been stolen from an outside shed.
These items were an industrial Karcher pressure washer, a 1 x 20m hose, a 3 x 10m hose and a Hawksmoor Multi Strimmer.
Please help police make these items too hot to handle.
Any information can be sent to [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230804-0212.