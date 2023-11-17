News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Police appeal for information after attempted burglary at shop in town near Lancaster

There has been an attempted burglary at a shop on Main Street in High Bentham, police said.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
A police officer on the beat.A police officer on the beat.
A police officer on the beat.

In the course of the attempted burglary at the Co-op store the would be burglars damaged a window.

The attempted burglary and damage happened at 12.30am on November 17.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 0069.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency always call 999.