Police appeal for information after attempted burglary at shop in town near Lancaster
There has been an attempted burglary at a shop on Main Street in High Bentham, police said.
In the course of the attempted burglary at the Co-op store the would be burglars damaged a window.
The attempted burglary and damage happened at 12.30am on November 17.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 0069.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
In an emergency always call 999.