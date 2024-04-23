Police appeal for information after 63-year-old Lancaster paraglider dies following flight
A 63-year-old paraglider has died following a flight in the Yorkshire Dales on Saturday, the BBC reports.
Emergency services were called to the incident at Colt Park Wood, near Ribblehead, where the man had landed a motorised paraglider.
The paraglider, from Lancaster, did not appear to have crashed but died at the scene, police said.
His death was currently being treated as "unexplained" but was not thought to be suspicious.
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information on the incident, which happened at around 1.45pm on April 20.