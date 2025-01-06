Police appeal for help to find missing man with links to Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:35 GMT
Police have appealed for information after a man went missing.

Daniel Binkowski, 27, was last seen on December 17, at around 8.50pm at Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley.

Since Daniel was reported missing to police, enquiries have been ongoing offline to find him, but police are now asking for the public’s help.

Daniel was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Adidas hoodie.

Daniel Binkowski.Daniel Binkowski.
He was also wearing a black coat with grey fur around the hood. The coat has the letters DNFD on the inside zip. He was wearing white, black and red Nike trainers.

He is 6ft 1in, and has brown hair with green eyes.

Daniel has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Accrington, Darwen, Lancaster, Preston, Ramsbottom, Bury, Prestwich, Southend-On-Sea and Cumbria.

If you see Daniel, call 999.

If you have information that could help police find him, contact us on 101 quoting log 0306 of December 20.

