Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham
Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.
Reece Chubb, 19, is wanted in connection with breach of court bail conditions.
He is 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build with short dark blonde hair.
Chubb has connections to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.
For any sightings, or any information that may assist police our enquiries, please call 101 or email [email protected].