Shaun Creddy Price is wanted by police in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Shaun Creddy Price is wanted in Lancaster for offences of assault, criminal damage and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

He is also wanted for recall to prison.

Price, 37, is 5ft 10, of proportionate build, with receding brown hair.

He has a chipped front tooth and a tattoo saying ‘Carmel’ on his right arm.

Price has links to Lancaster and Blackpool.