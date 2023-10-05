News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Lancaster man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted Lancaster man.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Shaun Creddy Price is wanted by police in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.Shaun Creddy Price is wanted by police in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Shaun Creddy Price is wanted by police in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Shaun Creddy Price is wanted in Lancaster for offences of assault, criminal damage and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

He is also wanted for recall to prison.

Price, 37, is 5ft 10, of proportionate build, with receding brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has a chipped front tooth and a tattoo saying ‘Carmel’ on his right arm.

Price has links to Lancaster and Blackpool.

Any sightings of Price please call 01524 596594 or 01253 604019, or email [email protected].