Police appeal for help in tracing man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe who is wanted for voyeurism

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a wanted man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:05 BST
Kristian Hill is wanted by police.Kristian Hill is wanted by police.
Kristian Hill is wanted by police.

Kristian Hill, 26, is wanted for offences of non-fatal strangulation, assault, voyeurism, threats to damage property, malicious communications and controlling behaviour.

He has links to Morecambe, Lancaster, and Chorley.

Hill is around 6ft 2 and has short hair.

Any sightings of Hill, please contact 101 – log 0778 of January 31 2024 – or email [email protected].

In an emergency always dial 999.