Police appeal for help in tracing man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe who is wanted for voyeurism
Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a wanted man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe.
Kristian Hill, 26, is wanted for offences of non-fatal strangulation, assault, voyeurism, threats to damage property, malicious communications and controlling behaviour.
He has links to Morecambe, Lancaster, and Chorley.
Hill is around 6ft 2 and has short hair.
Any sightings of Hill, please contact 101 – log 0778 of January 31 2024 – or email [email protected].
In an emergency always dial 999.