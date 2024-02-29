News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal for help in tracing man wanted for voyeurism who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a wanted man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:55 GMT
Kristian Hill, 26, is wanted in connection with an investigation into offences of common assault and voyeurism.

Hill is approximately 6ft 2in tall and has short hair.

He has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

For information or sightings call 101 or email [email protected].