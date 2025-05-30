Police appeal for help finding 17-year-old teenager missing from Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th May 2025, 15:44 BST
James, 17, is missing from Morecambe.
Police are appealing for help finding a 17-year-old teenager who is missing from Morecambe.

James, 17, was last seen on Thornton Road in Morecambe on May 18 at around 2.20pm.

Since James was reported as missing to police they have carried out enquiries offline, but are now asking for the public’s help.

He is 5ft 6in with short hair, shaved on the sides with facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a tracksuit, black t-shirt, a silver chain and a cap.

If you see James, or know where he may be, please call 101 quoting log 0698 of May 20.

