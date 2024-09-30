Police appeal for drivers who witnessed fatal collision in Heysham to come forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for drivers to come forward who may have witnessed a fatal collision in Heysham.

The fatal collision involving a pedal tricycle and two cars on Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe happened at 7.47am on Saturday September 21.

Police are now appealing to the drivers of three vehicles to please come forward as they are likely to have witnessed the collision, and may be able to help in the investigation.

Police want to be clear that the drivers of these vehicles are potential witnesses only.

James Lawley who was killed in a collision on Oxcliffe Road on September 21.

The cars are a new shape black Land Rover Defender, a blue Toyota CH-R, and a grey/silver Skoda Superb that were travelling along Oxcliffe Road towards the Bay Gateway at the time of the collision (7.47am), or in the moments shortly afterwards.

Police have released a recent photo of James Lawley who was killed in the collision in the hope that people will remember him from that morning.

His cycling top is slightly different to the one he was wearing on the day of the collision, and his tricycle is a very similar one to the one he was riding on that day.

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “James Lawley was a well-respected member of the cycling community and his loss is widely felt.

“As part of the inquiry into his death I am appealing directly to the drivers of these three vehicles, and anyone else driving along the road that morning, to please come forward as they are very likely to have witnessed part of this incident and may have information that could be crucial to this investigation.

“James was wearing a yellow and red cycling jersey and riding a tricycle very similar to the one seen in the photograph of him. He was a familiar and distinctive road user and will have been seen by many that morning.

"If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 303 of September 21 2024.”