Police appeal for driver of black Mini to come forward as witness after fatal collision involving HGV in Kendal
Police are appealing for the driver of a black Mini to come forward as a witness following a collision in which a woman died in Kendal on November 7.
Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a black Mini who was directly behind the HGV at the time of the collision.
Police were called at 4.04pm following a report of a collision involving a HGV and a pedestrian at Burton Road.
The pedestrian, a woman in her fifties, was confirmed deceased at the scene.
Officers are asking any witnesses, or anyone who has information or relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
You can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 147 of November 7. You can also phone on 101.