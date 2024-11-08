Police appeal for driver of black Mini to come forward as witness after fatal collision involving HGV in Kendal

Police are appealing for the driver of a black Mini to come forward as a witness following a collision in which a woman died in Kendal on November 7.

Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a black Mini who was directly behind the HGV at the time of the collision.

Police were called at 4.04pm following a report of a collision involving a HGV and a pedestrian at Burton Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her fifties, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in which a woman died in Kendal.

Officers are asking any witnesses, or anyone who has information or relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

You can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 147 of November 7. You can also phone on 101.

