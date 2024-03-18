Police appeal for dashcam footage after 'performance' cars seen racing on M6 northbound
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage after a large group of ‘performance’ cars were seen racing on the M6 northbound.
Members of the public and colleagues from National Highways had reported the large group of cars racing on the M6 northbound on March 16.
Police stopped one performance car which was already subject to a Section 59 warning (vehicle being used in an anti-social manner) and that was seized.
Please call police on 101 quoting Log 76 if you have any related dashcam.