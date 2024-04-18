Police appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage of Morecambe promenade after man goes missing

Edward Procter is missing from Morecambe.

Edward Procter, 73, has been missing from Morecambe since Saturday April 13.

Edward was last seen on Marine Road East, Morecambe, at 10.30am on Saturday April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is 5ft 6in, slim build, has thinning grey hair, and wears glasses.

When he was last seen, Edward was wearing blue Levi jeans, a blue jacket with white fur lining, brown shoes, and a blue flat cap.

In addition to Morecambe, Edward has links to Lancaster.

If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage of Morecambe Promenade, specifically on Marine Road East, between Seaborn Road and Cheyette Fitness between 10 and 11am on Saturday, April 13, please get in contact.

For immediate sightings of Edward, please call 999.