Police appeal for CCTV footage in 'urgent' search for missing Morecambe man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Carl Joy has been missing from his home in Morecambe since Friday.
Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for Carl's welfare, as he has now been away from home without contact with his family for a considerable amount of time.
Police said the last known sighting of Carl was on Lord Street at around 1pm on Friday August 23.
Since then, police have conducted a number of searches, spoken to neighbours and reviewed CCTV footage to try and locate Carl.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from Friday afternoon onwards, that may have captured Carl so they can narrow down a direction of travel.
They are particularly interested in footage from the Lord Street, Clark Street, Rose Street, Poulton Square, Poulton Road and Church Street areas of Morecambe.
Carl is described as 5’10”, short shaven hair, with tattoos on both arms.
It is believed Carl would likely have his blue hybrid pedal cycle with him, but police want to clarify that the bicycle may actually be dark grey in colour, rather than blue.
Carl has links to Lancaster and Yorkshire, and police also considering the possibility that he may have travelled to Cumbria.
Police are asking anyone who believes they may have seen Carl or recognises the bike he is travelling on, to contact them as a matter of urgency.
Call 101 quoting log 1472 of August 23 or email [email protected].