Police appeal following traffic offences in North Yorkshire village

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 10:15 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a damage only collision in Gargrave.

It happened on High Street near the junction with Church Street in Gargrave, at approximately 7.50pm on Wednesday May 21 2025, and involved a blue MG ZS.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled from Bentham to Gargrave along the A65, and is also believed to be involved in a variety of traffic related offences.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Call 101 quoting reference 12250091228.

