Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a farm burglary near High Bentham.

It happened at a property off Mewith Lane between 6pm on Sunday December 17 and 7.30am on Monday December 18.

The following items of high value farm machinery were stolen during the burglary:

- A Honda quadbike Fourtrax 300 in blue

- A Farr quadbike in red with alloy wheels.

- A 12 foot Ifor Williams twin axle cattle trailer.

- A Belle 761 Skid Steer bobcat

Police are now appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles that were seen in the area around that time, in particular a cattle trailer which was seen being towed by another vehicle.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or contact 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.