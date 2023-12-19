News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal following burglary at farm near Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a farm burglary near High Bentham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
It happened at a property off Mewith Lane between 6pm on Sunday December 17 and 7.30am on Monday December 18.

The following items of high value farm machinery were stolen during the burglary:

- A Honda quadbike Fourtrax 300 in blue

A Honda quadbike Fourtrax 300 in blue was stolen during a burglary at a farm near Lancaster.
- A Farr quadbike in red with alloy wheels.

- A 12 foot Ifor Williams twin axle cattle trailer.

- A Belle 761 Skid Steer bobcat

Police are now appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles that were seen in the area around that time, in particular a cattle trailer which was seen being towed by another vehicle.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or contact 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230239237 when passing information.