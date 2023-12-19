Police appeal following burglary at farm near Lancaster
It happened at a property off Mewith Lane between 6pm on Sunday December 17 and 7.30am on Monday December 18.
The following items of high value farm machinery were stolen during the burglary:
- A Honda quadbike Fourtrax 300 in blue
- A Farr quadbike in red with alloy wheels.
- A 12 foot Ifor Williams twin axle cattle trailer.
- A Belle 761 Skid Steer bobcat
Police are now appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles that were seen in the area around that time, in particular a cattle trailer which was seen being towed by another vehicle.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or contact 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230239237 when passing information.