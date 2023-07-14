News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal as man suffers broken jaw after attack in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information after an assault in Morecambe left a man with serious injuries.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST

The victim, a man in his 20s from Lancaster, was approached from behind just off Queen Street and punched in the head knocking him to the ground.

He suffered a head injury and a broken jaw.

The assault happened at about 1.15am on Saturday (July 8).

PC Amy Brayshaw, of Lancaster Police, said: “This apparently random and unprovoked assault has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 100 of July 8.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.