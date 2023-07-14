The victim, a man in his 20s from Lancaster, was approached from behind just off Queen Street and punched in the head knocking him to the ground.

He suffered a head injury and a broken jaw.

The assault happened at about 1.15am on Saturday (July 8).

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries after being attacked in a Morecambe street.

PC Amy Brayshaw, of Lancaster Police, said: “This apparently random and unprovoked assault has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 100 of July 8.