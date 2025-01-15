Police appeal after woman left critically ill following Lancaster collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a collision in Lancaster left a woman with serious injuries.

Police said that at 5.39pm yesterday (January 14), they received a report of a collision between a Dacia Sandero car, and a pedestrian on the A6, at the junction with Sir John Fisher Drive.

​The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

​Sgt Tom Malley, of our Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision has left a woman very poorly, and first and foremost, my thoughts are with her and her loved ones as she receives treatment.

The collision happened on the A6 at the junction with Sir John Fisher Drive in Lancaster.

​“I am now appealing to you for your help, as our enquiries continue. If you witnessed the collision, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.

​“We would also ask anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage between 5pm and 6pm and between Collingham Park and Hazelrigg Lane on the A6 place, to inform us.”

​Contact police 101 quoting log 1032 of January 14, or email [email protected].