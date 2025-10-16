Police appeal after vehicle hits two parked cars and fails to stop in Lancaster

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a vehicle hit two parked cars and failed to stop in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information after a fail to stop road traffic collision in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This happened at 9am on Thursday, October 16.

Police said the incident occurred on Quernmore Road, Lancaster opposite one of the entrances to Lancaster Royal Grammar school.

A vehicle travelling down Quernmore Road towards East Road has collided with two unattended parked cars causing significant damage.

The driver of the offending vehicle has failed to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We are conducting enquiries into the incident and are appealing for any witnesses who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“If you have any information in relation to this incident please reply to this message or call 101 quoting log LC-20251016-0303.”