Police appeal after van driver flees scene of collisions in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information after a van driver fled the scene of two collisions in Morecambe.

Police said they received a report at 2.47pm on Saturday, (September 20) of a van colliding with two parked vehicles on Heysham Road in Morecambe.

They said the driver of the van left the scene.

Enquiries are continuing to find the driver.

Anyone with information, please contact 101 quoting log number 0797 of September 20.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report crime at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Call 999 in an emergency.