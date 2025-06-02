Police appeal after two motorbikes stolen in Heysham

Police appeal after motorbikes stolen in Heysham.

Police are appealing for information and footage after two motorbikes were stolen in Heysham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that overnight May 31 to June 1 a couple of motorbikes were stolen, and at least two more attempted to be stolen.

One bike was stolen from the Sandylands Promenade area between 1am and 1.30am, and another stolen from Hillsea Avenue, Heysham between 1.45am and 2.20am and then found at Heysham Village toilets at 2.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were attempts to steal motorbikes on Clarendon Road at 1am and again at 3am and Main Street, Heysham at 2.45am.

If anyone has any information or CCTV footage which can assist with enquiries call 101 quoting log 0165 of June 1.