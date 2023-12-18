News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal after two house burglaries in market town near Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after two houses in Settle were burgled.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:31 GMT
There have been two reports of house burglaries in Settle, on Falcon Close and Longdale Avenue.

It is unknown exactly when they occurred but it is believed to have been between December 8-12.

The houses had been unoccupied for several weeks due to the elderly residents being in care/hospital.

Police are appealing for information after two house burglaries in Settle.Police are appealing for information after two house burglaries in Settle.
One involved a rear, ground-floor window being smashed and the other a rear, patio-door, glass panel being smashed.

Did you see any thing suspicious?

Any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on '101' and quote incident number #12230237252.