Police appeal after three people injured in two car collision near Lancaster market town

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were injured in a two car collision near Kirkby Lonsdale.

Police said a report came in at 4.34pm on Monday, (March 24) of a two vehicle collision involving a Mini and a Kia Sportage on the A65 between Kirkby Lonsdale and Crooklands.

The air ambulance went to the scene as well as other emergency services.

The driver of the Kia, a man, and the woman passenger were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours while recovery took place.

The road re-opened at around 9.20pm.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments before, or immediately after the collision is asked to get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting log number 166 of March 24 2025.”