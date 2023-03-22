Around 10.30pm on January 29, 2022, the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking past Sainsbury’s in Cable Street when she was pulled into an alleyway and raped.

The man left the scene, with the victim walking home.

The attack was later reported to police, with detectives conducting numerous protracted and lengthy enquiries to identify the offender including CCTV and forensic evidence.

Detectives have released an Evofit image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the rape of a teenager. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Earlier this month, an EvoFit image of a suspect was provided to police.

Police are keen to identify this man and urge anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, with dark brown hair and stubble.

Det Con Cheryl Greer, of Lancaster CID, said: “We understand and acknowledge it has taken some time for this appeal to be publicised.

“A key part of our investigation has been the opportunity to release an EvoFit image, which we can now share with the public.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this man or has any information to get in touch.

“The victim has suffered a dreadful ordeal and getting justice for her is our priority.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0643 of April 19, 2022.