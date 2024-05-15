Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Settle on Monday, (May 13).

Police said a schoolboy was walking home from school on Church Street when he was shot by a BB gun out of the passenger window of a small, white, four door car.

The schoolboy was thankfully uninjured during the incident.

The incident occurred at 4.40pm on May 13.

Police are appealing for information, CCTV and witnesses that will assist their investigation and help identify those involved.

If you have any information that could help call 101, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.