Police appeal after red Ford Fiesta stolen in Lancaster
Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a car was stolen during a burglary in Lancaster.
Police said that at around 10.30pm on Wednesday November 20 they were called to reports of a burglary on Dale Street, Lancaster.
A red Ford Fiesta (three door) was stolen with the registration plate MT63 ECN.
An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.
If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, have any information that could help police, or if you see this car, please call 101 quoting log 604 of November 21.