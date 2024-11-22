Police appeal after red Ford Fiesta stolen in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after this car was stolen during a burglary in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a car was stolen during a burglary in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that at around 10.30pm on Wednesday November 20 they were called to reports of a burglary on Dale Street, Lancaster.

A red Ford Fiesta (three door) was stolen with the registration plate MT63 ECN.

An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, have any information that could help police, or if you see this car, please call 101 quoting log 604 of November 21.