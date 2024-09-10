Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were reported to have performed sexual acts in public on the Lancaster Canal tow path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reports were made to police at 4.05pm last Saturday (September 7) concerning acts on the tow path on Aldcliffe Road – under the train bridge which runs between Brook Street and Cromwell Street, and then under the pedestrian foot bridge which leads to Ashton Road.

Families with children, dog walkers and cyclists were in the area at the time, with the offences happening around 3.15pm that afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone witnessed what happened, please contact 101 – log 1017 of September 7 2024 – or email [email protected].

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and later released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.