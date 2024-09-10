Police appeal after public sex acts on Lancaster Canal tow path

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 16:53 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were reported to have performed sexual acts in public on the Lancaster Canal tow path.

The reports were made to police at 4.05pm last Saturday (September 7) concerning acts on the tow path on Aldcliffe Road – under the train bridge which runs between Brook Street and Cromwell Street, and then under the pedestrian foot bridge which leads to Ashton Road.

Families with children, dog walkers and cyclists were in the area at the time, with the offences happening around 3.15pm that afternoon.

If anyone witnessed what happened, please contact 101 – log 1017 of September 7 2024 – or email [email protected].

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and later released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

