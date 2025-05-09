Police appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in collision with bus in Lancaster
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision on Greyhound Bridge Road, Lancaster.
Police were called to Greyhound Bridge Road at 4.39pm on Thursday May 8 following reports a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a bus.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.
The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.
Contact police on 101 with information quoting log 956 of May 8 or email [email protected].