Police appeal after paving slab thrown through police car windscreen in Morecambe

Police want to speak to this man captured on dashcam after criminal damage in Morecambe.

Police said the criminal damage occurred on Euston Road in Morecambe on May 6 at around 4.20pm.

Whilst an officer was inside an address taking details of an incident, the man threw a paving slab at the windscreen of a marked police vehicle, causing it to smash.

The vehicle has had to be removed from the road, meaning there is one less vehicle available to deploy to emergency incidents.