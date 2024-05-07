Police appeal after paving slab thrown through police car windscreen in Morecambe
Police would like to speak to a man captured on dashcam about criminal damage to a police car.
Police said the criminal damage occurred on Euston Road in Morecambe on May 6 at around 4.20pm.
Whilst an officer was inside an address taking details of an incident, the man threw a paving slab at the windscreen of a marked police vehicle, causing it to smash.
The vehicle has had to be removed from the road, meaning there is one less vehicle available to deploy to emergency incidents.
Anybody with information about the incident or who can identify the man should call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20240506-0997.