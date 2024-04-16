Police appeal after numerous people assaulted by group of men in Lancaster

The assaults occurred on Cable Street in Lancaster near the bus station. Picture from Google Street View.

Police said the assaults occurred outside the Bobbin pub on Cable Street, around 1.10am on April 6.

It is believed that a group of men started a fight with people passing by.

One of the men was believed to be in possession of knuckledusters.

As a result, one man suffered a serious facial injury with others also being assaulted.

PC Nathan Bond of Lancaster Police, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack that has left an innocent member of the public with a serious injury.

“We are appealing for the public’s help to identify the males involved so that they can be brought to justice and further attacks can be prevented."

Anyone who witnessed the assaults or has information, please call 101 - log 0137 of April 6 - or email [email protected].