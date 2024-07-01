Police appeal after man suffers broken jaw in Morecambe attack
Police said they attended a large disturbance on Morecambe Street East/West in Morecambe, on the junction with Clarence Street, in the early hours of Sunday May 12 at around 1.15am.
Whilst there, police were approached by a man who said he had been punched to the face; later medical assessment confirmed he had sustained a fractured jaw as a result of the attack.
Unfortunately the person responsible for the attack is not known, and the only description available for the man is, a white man, over 6ft tall and well-built with large shoulders.
He had short brown hair and was wearing a coral orange t-shirt with dark blue jeans.
Police have exhausted enquiries at the incident location and are now appealing to the general public for any witnesses to identify the individual responsible.
It is believed the man was with another male, who was described as a lot smaller and of a skinnier build.
If you have any information on the identification of this man or have witnessed this assault, please call 101 quoting log number LC-20240512-0028, or contact the officer in charge of the investigation directly via email - [email protected].