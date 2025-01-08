Police appeal after man pushed down flight of stairs in North Yorkshire town pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about a serious assault that occurred in High Bentham.

Police said it happened in the Hoggs N Heifers public house on Main Street at approximately 9.50pm on Saturday September 28 2024.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was pushed down a steep flight of stairs.

He sustained serious injuries following the incident and is receiving ongoing medical treatment.

A man in his 20s was interviewed and later released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who was in the pub at the time and witnessed this incident or who has any information in relation to it.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ruth Daley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240179466 when passing on information.