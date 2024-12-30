Police appeal after man in 80s suffers serious injuries in road collision in Lancaster village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision in Pilling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called at 10.13am on December 28 to Lancaster Road at the junction with Taylors Lane, Pilling, to a report of a road traffic collision.

When they attended, they found that a Jaguar X-Type car had left the road and collided with a workshop building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital and is in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s suffered serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Pilling.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened, to contact them.

Please contact 101, quoting log 0332 of December 28 2024, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].