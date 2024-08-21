Police appeal after man dies following collision near North Yorkshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred around 6.05pm yesterday (August 20) on the A683 at Low Haygarth near Sedbergh.

The collision involved a BMW 320I and a tree, and the driver, a 58-year-old man from the Greater Manchester area died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision especially a woman who stopped at the scene initially to aid and left prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 194 of August 20 2024.

Call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.