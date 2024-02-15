Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at around 9.35pm on January 24, following an alleged assault in the Kings Arms pub in Morecambe.

A man in his 30s suffered minor head injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and affray. He has since been bailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...