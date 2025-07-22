Police appeal after Heysham wine bar burglary
The owners of The Dispensary on Heysham Road posted on Facebook about the burglary.
They said: “After a fantastic weekend as is always the case, someone has broken into our private and business sheds at 2.04am (July 20) and stolen several items, whilst we slept.
"A Mikes Milwaukee impact driver in its box with charger, speaker and various other items have been taken, if anyone gets offered these…please let us know.
"The last few days have been unpleasant but we have painted on a smile and got on with it, as we must.
"It’s not the things that were taken, they are just things…it’s the thought that someone can access a secure premises and still go through your personal items and steal, all whilst you sleep.
“We are a small business, we gave up all we had to make this work and every bump in the road is felt.
“We cannot thank you enough for being bothered and offers of help from not only our amazing team but our amazing customers and friends.
"Finally I must say a huge thank you to Lancashire Police who have been amazing, proactive and spoken to us multiple times to share progress.”
A police spokesman said: “A report of burglary has been made to us that happened around 2am on July 20. It is being investigated and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information, please contact 101 quoting log 0630 of July 20.”