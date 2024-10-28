Police appeal after five people injured in multi-vehicle crash near North Yorkshire village
Police said the collision happened at around 4.30pm on Friday October 25 and involved three vehicles, a Dacia Duster, VW Passat and a Volvo S60.
One of the passengers sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital, four other people have minor injuries.
The road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
Please email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Gary Dukes, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240195196 when passing on information.