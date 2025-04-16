Police appeal after fatal road traffic collision near North Yorkshire village Ingleton

Police appeal after fatal road traffic collision near Ingleton.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information, and dashcam following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred just south of Ingleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 1.09pm on Tuesday (April 15), on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton and involved a white Peugeot Partner panel van and a white BMW motorbike.

Emergency services attended, and despite the best efforts of the public and emergency services, the motorcyclist, a man in his 70’s, sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle prior to it, to come forward.

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

“If you can help, please email [email protected], make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

“Please quote reference number 12250066751 when providing details.”