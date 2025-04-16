Police appeal after fatal road traffic collision near North Yorkshire village Ingleton

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses, information, and dashcam following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred just south of Ingleton.

It happened at 1.09pm on Tuesday (April 15), on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton and involved a white Peugeot Partner panel van and a white BMW motorbike.

Emergency services attended, and despite the best efforts of the public and emergency services, the motorcyclist, a man in his 70’s, sadly died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle prior to it, to come forward.

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

“If you can help, please email [email protected], make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

“Please quote reference number 12250066751 when providing details.”

