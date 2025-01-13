Police appeal after 'eyesore’ graffiti sprayed in North Yorkshire market town
Police are appealing for information after a recent spate of ‘eyesore’ graffiti around Settle.
Police are investigating after the graffiti was scrawled in four locations.
A police spokesman said: “As well as being a crime, the damage is an eyesore and paints a poor impression of an otherwise well-maintained and tidy town.
"Two of the reported incidents have also occurred on Grade 2 listed properties, making them even more expensive to clean.
“This sort of behaviour affects everyone that sees it, and it will not be tolerated.”
If you have any information call 101 quoting reference number 12240237681.