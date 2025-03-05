Police appeal after driver threatened with axe on M6 near Lancaster

James Thompson.

Police are appealing for information after a motorist was threatened with an axe on the M6 near Lancaster.

Police said they were called to a report after a Silver Toyota Land Cruiser collided with a Silver Ford Transit Transporter, which was carrying another vehicle near to Junction 34 (Lancaster) shortly after 5.30pm on March 3.

It was reported that following the collision the occupants of one of the vehicles were threatened with an axe.

Police would like to speak to James Thompson, 28, in connection with the incident.

Thompson is 5ft 11in, of a stocky build and has distinctive scars on the right side of his face and down the middle of his lips.

He has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Preston.

If you see Thompson, do not approach him, but call 999.

If you have information that can help police locate him, or if you have information or footage of the Toyota or the Ford on the M6 on March 3 please get in touch on 101 quoting log 1022 of March 3 2025.