Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man died following a collision in Morecambe.

The emergency services were called at 7.53am on September 21 to Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe, to a report of a road traffic collision.

When officers attended, they found that a Seat Altea car had been in collision with a pedal tricycle, causing the cyclist to fall into the road.

A Mercedes car then collided with the cyclist.

Very sadly, the cyclist – a man in his 80s – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sgt Daniel Gunn of our Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened.

“The road was closed for several hours afterwards to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.”

Contact 101, quoting log 0303, or email [email protected].

Two men, aged 26 and 62, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.