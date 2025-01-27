Police appeal after cyclist critically injured in collision on A6 near Garstang.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a collision left a cyclist with life threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called at shortly after 8.30pm on Friday, (January 24) following the collision between a pedal cycle and a van on the A6 at Catterall between The Avenue and Old Lancaster Road.

The van, a Peugeot, was travelling north when it collided with the back of the cycle, a Carrera racing bike.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was thrown from the bike and suffered a serious head injury. He is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

The van stopped at the scene.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.

"I am also keen to speak to anyone who saw the cyclist in the moments prior to the collision.”

Anyone who can help should contact police on 101 quoting log 1485 of January 24 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].